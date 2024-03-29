Wiggins, Hinds lead Barbados to victory over Leewards

Skipper Damarko Wiggins and fellow opener Jahidi Hinds put the Leeward Islands’ bowlers to the sword on Thursday to give Barbados a winning start in the West Indies Under-15 Championship.

Playing at the Bethesda Sports Complex in Antigua, Wiggins blasted eight fours and six sixes in 105 from 104 balls and Hinds scored 81 inclusive of nine fours and one six, to propel Barbados to a 94-run win over the home side.

The duo put on 200 runs for the opening wicket, and Kelani Clarke chipped in with 46, as Barbados piled up 327 for four off their 50 overs.

Lawshorn Bergan, with 2-21 was the pick of the Leeward bowlers.

Hinds then capped off a fine all-round effort by claiming two wickets to help dismiss the Leewards for 233 in 49.3 overs.

