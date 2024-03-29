Khan, Griffith power Guyana to victory over Trinidad & Tobago

Brilliant bowling performances from seamer Arif Khan and left-arm spinner Gilbert Griffith powered Guyana to a commanding victory over Trinidad and Tobago in Round Two of the Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Under-15 Championship at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

After having to settle for a no-result in their rain-affected opening match against Barbados, the Guyanese boys sent a strong message to their rivals, thumping Trinidad and Tobago by nine wickets on Thursday.

Khan picked up splendid figures of 5-18 off six overs and Griffith 3-19 off six overs as Guyana dismissed Trinidad and Tobago for just 83 in 24.2 overs.

Brandon Henry and Danvir Seegobin shared the other two wickets.

