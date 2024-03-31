Rookie pacer Wilmott thrilled by Windies Women’s selection

Teenage pace bowler Kate Wilmott says she is “really excited” to be among five Jamaicans named in the West Indies Women’s 15-member squad to tour Pakistan between April and May.

The 19-year-old newcomer joins compatriots former regional team skipper Stafanie Taylor, Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, and Rashada Williams — all with West Indies experience — in a group to be led by Barbadian Hayley Matthews.

“I’m excited, to be honest. It could be my first time playing international cricket, so I’m really excited about the opportunity,” Wilmott, who hails from New Works district in Westmoreland, told the Jamaica Observer on Saturday.

Her call-up comes after strong performances for double champions Jamaica during the Women’s Super50 and T20 Blaze competitions in St Kitts and Nevis.

Read more at Jamaica Observer

0 comments