WI U15 Champs: Guyana, Barbados post contrasting wins

Guyana and Barbados produced contrasting performances but both remained unbeaten in the West Indies Under-15 Championship here Easter Monday.

Playing at Bethesda Sports Ground, Guyana thrashed Windward Islands by 91 runs while Barbados were forced to fight back before completing a four-wicket win over Jamaica at Coolidge Cricket Ground.

In the other game at Liberta Sports Club, Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) defeated Leeward Islands by three wickets to notch their first win following defeats to Guyana and Barbados in the previous round.

Guyana were impressive after being sent in, piling up 251 for six off their 50 overs with Adrian Hetmyer top-scoring with 52 off 58 deliveries with three fours and two sixes.

Shamar Apple chipped in with an unbeaten 43 off 46 deliveries with two fours and a six while Khush Seegobin (35) and Parmeshwar Ram (30) produced supporting knocks.

Leg-spinner Aravinda Bishop was the leading bowler with three for 35.

