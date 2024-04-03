WIPA annoyed over in-limbo John Campbell case

The West Indies Players Association (WIPA) urged the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to immediately deliver its decision on an appeal from West Indies left-handed batsman John Campbell concerning his suspension for an anti-doping violation.

WIPA bemoaned yesterday the length of time it had taken the Switzerland-based CAS to hand down a decision on the appeal after the 30-year-old Jamaican was banned for four years for refusing to submit a blood sample for testing in April 2022.

According to a news release from the players' organisation, attorneys for Campbell filed an appeal with the CAS in December 2022, but the case drags on. "The matter was heard before CAS in April 2023, and a decision was to be handed down on August 31, 2023," the WIPA news release indicated. "This decision has now been postponed without reason six times with a new ruling date of May 31, 2024, leaving the athlete in an unacceptable state of limbo.

