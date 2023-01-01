CPL boosts Saint Lucia economy by US$39M during 2023 The Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) created a total economic impact of US$39,470,999 for Saint Lucia during the 2023 tournament. There were six matches scheduled in Saint Lucia between 16 and 20 August with games taking place at Daren Sammy Cricket Ground with all six CPL teams visiting the island over that period. The total event impact is calculated by world renowned research organisation, YouGov Sport with the final figure being determined by organiser spend, visitor spend and media and promotional value for Saint Lucia. During CPL’s stay in St Lucia, CPL booked 12,818 hotel room nights, made up of players, coaches, administrators, TV and media crews, team owner groups, league and franchise event management teams, alongside overseas visitors who arrived to watch the games. A meaningful part of the total economic impact figure stems from the money spent by these overseas visitors. Saint Lucia also benefited from the tournament being broadcast around the world with CPL’s audience reaching 853.5million total viewers in 2023. As always, CPL worked closely with the local tourism authorities to create world class content which helped promote the spectacular benefits on offer to visitors to Saint Lucia. These exclusive features and vignettes were shown during the CPL matches, further promoting the tourism message.





Pete Russell, Republic Bank CPL’s CEO, said: “Saint Lucia was once again a wonderful host for CPL matches in 2023 and we enjoyed the unrivalled hospitality in such beautiful surroundings. We are looking forward to returning for the 2024 season to once again contribute positively to the Saint Lucian economy.”

Hon. Dr. Ernest Hilaire, Saint Lucia’s Minister for Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Information, said: “Through the synergy of sports and tourism, the Republic Bank CPL has not only brought thrilling cricket action to Saint Lucia but has also catalyzed a ripple effect of economic prosperity. Some of our household names have developed through the sport even beyond the boundary. The tournament's impact resonates across sectors enriching our local economy and showcasing the unparalleled beauty of Saint Lucia to a global audience."

