Barbados win regional Under-15
Thu, Apr 4, '24
Barbados are the West Indies Under-15 champions after completing a 192-run win over the Windward Islands today.
At Bethesda: Barbados beat Windward Islands by 192 runs.
BARBADOS 297 off 49.2 overs (Jahidi Hinds 84, Damarko Wiggins 62, Justin Parris 58, Seth Smith 28; Earsinho Fontaine 4.2-0-18-5).
WINDWARDS 105 off 26.2 overs (Jorden Charles 32; Javed Worrell 3-17, Kelani Clarke 2-5, Jahidi Hinds 2-15).
At Liberta: Guyana beat the Leeward Islands by 147 runs.
