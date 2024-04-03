The Independent Voice of West Indies Cricket

Barbados win regional Under-15

Thu, Apr 4, '24

 

Media Watch

Barbados are the West Indies Under-15 champions after completing a 192-run win over the Windward Islands today.

At Bethesda: Barbados beat Windward Islands by 192 runs.

BARBADOS 297 off 49.2 overs (Jahidi Hinds 84, Damarko Wiggins 62, Justin Parris 58, Seth Smith 28; Earsinho Fontaine 4.2-0-18-5).

WINDWARDS 105 off 26.2 overs (Jorden Charles 32; Javed Worrell 3-17, Kelani Clarke 2-5, Jahidi Hinds 2-15).

At Liberta: Guyana beat the Leeward Islands by 147 runs.

