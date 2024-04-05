Holder making early impact at Worcestershire

Worcestershire head coach Alan Richardson says seasoned West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder is already making an impact on the playing group, even without a ball bowled in the new County Championship season starting today.

The West Midlands club announced last week that the 32-year-old Holder, a former West Indies captain, would feature at New Road for the first five matches of their Division One campaign.

“Jason arrived Tuesday morning from the West Indies, and he has already practised with us at Kidderminster,” Richardson said. “He was really keen to get out there and meet the players and the staff, and that has been great. Read more at Jamaica Gleaner

0 comments