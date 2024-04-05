GCB shocked by non-selection of Guyana trio for West Indies tour of Pakistan

Following the non-selection of Guyanese Ashmini Munisar, Plaffiana Millington and Shabika Gajnabi, top performers in the recently concluded CWI Blaze T20 and Super50 Cup tournaments, the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) is questioning Cricket West Indies’ (CWI) criteria/measuring stick used for selection.

Munisar, Millington and Gajnabi were among the leading ladies in the recent CWI Women’s Super50 and T20 tournaments, either with bat, ball or both, but were somehow strangely overlooked ahead of the Pakistan tour.

CWI released their 15-member squad ahead of the upcoming eight-match series, which bowls off April 6 in Pakistan, with Guyana skipper Shemaine Campbelle being named vice-captain and all-rounder Cherry-Ann Fraser, the only other Guyanese in the Windies team.

The non-inclusion of Munisar, Millington and Gajnabi comes as a shock, as the trio played outstanding cricket throughout. In the batting department, Guyana had three players in the top five for the Blaze T20, with Gajnabi, Campbell and Mandy Mangru occupying spots two, three and five respectively.

