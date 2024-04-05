Gabriel, Cariah, Goolie named in Red Force squad

WEST Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel, West Indies all-rounder Yannic Cariah, and left-handed batsman Jyd Goolie have been named in the TT Red Force 13-member squad for round six of the 2024 West Indies Four-Day Championships.

Red Force will play Combined Colleges and Campuses at Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Ground at the University of the West Indies, St Augustine when the next round bowls off on Wednesday.

Opener Cephas Cooper has been dropped, and fast bowler Jayden Seales has returned to English club Sussex to play in the County Championship season.

Both Gabriel and Cariah have international experience, and Goolie has been in form for Red Force, before missing round five because of a leg injury. Goolie has scored a century and 90 not out this season. Gabriel and Cariah have not featured for Red Force this year.

