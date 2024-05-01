CWI appoints Ramesh Subasinghe as WI Academy Head Coach

ST. JOHN'S, Antigua - Cricket West Indies (CWI) is pleased to announce the appointment of a new Head Coach for the West Indies (WI) Men’s Academy, marking a pivotal step in advancing the organisation's commitment to excellence in cricket development. Following an extensive and meticulous selection process Ramesh Subasinghe has emerged as the ideal candidate to lead the WI Academy into a new era of performance and growth.

Before his appointment to CWI, Subasinghe, a former Sri Lankan first-class cricketer, served as the Head Coach of the New Zealand Cricket Men’s Development Programme and the Otago Cricket Associations Pathways Head Coach and Talent Development Manager. He holds an ICC Global Level 3 coaching qualification and is a qualified Coach Development with New Zealand Cricket.

Besides his qualifications, Subasinghe has exhibited significant expertise in critical areas including developing and implementing high-performance systems, technical remediations and sports bio-mechanics, team and individual holistic skills development, injury prevention and bowling loads management.

The recruitment process for the Head Coach of the West Indies Men’s Academy attracted significant global interest, with 53 applicants vying for the position. Through a stringent vetting process, 12 candidates were shortlisted, representing diverse cricketing backgrounds and expertise. Ultimately, 6 individuals hailing from Guyana, Jamaica, the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Sri Lanka were identified as finalists, reflecting CWI's dedication to inclusivity and global talent scouting.

Enoch Lewis, CWI Board Director and Chair of Cricket Development & Performance Committee, Miles Bascombe, Director of Cricket, Graeme West, High-Performance Manager and Oneka Martin-Bird, HR Manager, were all part of the selection process and all contributed to a comprehensive assessment of each candidate's qualifications, experience, and vision for cricket development in our region.

Reflecting on the rigorous selection process, Miles Bascombe remarked, "It was a rigorous and transparent exercise, ensuring that only the most qualified and capable candidates were considered for this position. We were given a clear mandate to choose the best talent at our disposal and we’re confident the most suitable candidate was identified."

The unanimous decision of the interview panel, endorsed by the Board of Directors and HR Committee, underscores Ramesh Subasinghe's exceptional qualifications and suitability for the role of Head Coach of the WI Men’s Academy. Bascombe affirmed the appointment, stating, "We are continuously striving to elevate standards at CWI, and I am confident that Ramesh Subasinghe embodies the expertise and leadership necessary to drive our cricket development initiatives forward."

On becoming the new Men’s Academy Head Coach, Ramesh Subasinghe stated, “Joining CWI presents an incredible opportunity for me to contribute to the organisation's new strategic vision and build on their existing High-Performance programmes, working with their best young cricketers. I look forward to collaborating with the exciting natural talent and the passionate cricketing communities in the West Indies.”

Subasinghe's appointment represents a significant investment in the future of West Indian cricket, as he brings a wealth of technical knowledge, strategic insight, and a passion for player development to the role. His leadership will be instrumental in shaping the next generation of cricketing talent in the region. Subasinghe will start his role on 1 May 2024 and will be based full-time at the CWI Headquarters at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

0 comments