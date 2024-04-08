Seales ends with four for Sussex

Jayden Seales added one scalp to finish with a four-wicket haul for Sussex as honours were shared on yesterday’s day three of their clash with Northamptonshire in the English County Championship.

The 22-year-old grabbed the first wicket of the morning – that of Michael Finan for four after the number nine had added just three – to finish with four for 86 as the visitors were dismissed for 371 after resuming on 292 for seven at Hove.

Lewis McManus, unbeaten on 22 overnight, made 50 while adding 41 for the ninth wicket with Ben Sanderson (27) and 38 for the last wicket with Chris Tremain (22 not out). In reply, Sussex finished the day on 351 for six, opener Tom Haines top-scoring with 133 and James Coles (78) and Fynn Hudson-Prentice (59) chipping in with half-centuries. Read more at Jamaica Gleaner

