Rookie batsman Beckford replaces Blackwood in Scorpions squad

HOUGH thrilled at the prospect of making his senior team debut, former Jamaica youth batsman Justin Beckford says he is aware that a greater degree of focus will be required to be successful in first class cricket.

Beckford, a former national age-group captain who also represented the West Indies Under-19s, is among the 13-member Jamaica Scorpions squad selected for the sixth-round regional four-day match against title-holders Guyana Harpy Eagles. The contest is set for Sabina Park, starting Wednesday.

“The feeling is a special one; I’m very excited to have the chance, not just to represent my country but [to] represent all the persons who believed in me. All in all, I have been dreaming of this moment and the Lord is faithful,” the 19-year-old Lucas Cricket Club player told the Jamaica Observer.

The selection of Beckford comes as out-of-favour West Indies batsman Jermaine Blackwood is left out of the Scorpions squad after an abysmal run in the regional four-day tournament. The 32-year-old Blackwood, a former Test vice-captain and a cornerstone of Jamaica’s batting since his first class debut in 2012, has a top score of 27 in nine innings this season.

In drawing a comparison to what he has experienced at the youth and club levels, Beckford said he expects “much more consistency” from opposing players in all departments of first class cricket.

