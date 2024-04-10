Deryck Murray calls for improved governance from regional cricket authority

WEST Indies and Trinidadian great Deryck Murray says Cricket West Indies (CWI) needs to enhance how they govern the sport in the region so as to improve the performance of the team on the international stage.

The former wicketkeeper-batsman, who made his debut for the men’s team in 1963, was the vice-captain of the historic West Indies teams which won the World Cup in 1975 and 1979.

However, the Caribbean side is no longer a powerhouse of the game as they currently sit outside the top six of the men’s rankings in all formats — Tests, One-Day Internationals, and Twenty20 (T20).

Several board members reportedly rejected recommendations from the Wehby Governance Report, done by Jamaican Senator Don Wehby recently. The report was commissioned to help improve how cricket is run in the region. CWI President Kishore Shallow said, “It is disappointing that some resolutions did not find favour with the majority on this occasion,” in response to the proposals being rejected.

Murray says CWI needs to administer the sport more effectively so that progress can be made.

“One aspect that needs changing is the system of governance in West Indies Cricket. I think that needs to be worked to find a balance between the need to address cricket issues, and the need to address administrative issues,” he told the Jamaica Observer recently.

Read more at Jamaica Observer

0 comments