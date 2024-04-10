Azim Bassarath on back foot over club cricket grants

Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) president Azim Bassarath said local clubs may not receive grants for the ongoing 2024 season.

In an interview with Newsday on April 8, Bassarath addressed concerns by some clubs over the non-payment of grants.

Henry Chase, chairman of the premier league, on April 5, said the grants were still possible. “We are trying to give Premier II clubs $50,000 and Premier I clubs $100,000,” he said.

But Bassarath said, “We not sure whether the board will be paying grants this year. We not sure at this stage where our finances for the year will bring us.”

