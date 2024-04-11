Women administrators happy with CWI diversity push

LOCAL WOMEN sports administrators said the inclusion of three women in the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Board of Directors recently is welcome and an indication of the times.

Jamaica’s Diann Campbell was one of three women appointed to CWI’s board.

Louise Victor-Frederick of St Lucia joined Campbell as the other new appointee alongside accomplished Trinidadian attorney-at-law Debra Coryat-Patton, who makes a return to the board.

Former Netball Jamaica president Marva Bernard and sports consultant and administrator Carole Beckford said the inclusion of more women at the CWI board level can only be positive for West Indies cricket.

Bernard said it was significant that women were coming forward to serve in boardrooms of sports, which historically, are male-dominated, and that it is a sign that things are changing.

