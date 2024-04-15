Party Stand tickets for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 go on sale TODAY

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Party-Stand tickets for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Caribbean fixtures are available for purchase from 10am AST today, Monday 15 April, at tickets.t20worldcup.com, including for fixtures where tickets are currently unavailable.

Fans can create an account at tickets.t20worldcup.com to securely purchase party-stand tickets to the 39 games across the West Indies. Prices start at US$25, and fans can purchase up to six tickets for every match.

Venues that will have party-stands include:

Antigua and Barbuda: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium

Barbados: Kensington Oval

Guyana: Guyana National Stadium

Saint Lucia: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines: Arnos Vale

Trinidad and Tobago: Brian Lara Cricket Academy

Basic party-stand tickets are US$25 each. This ticket option can be purchased as an individual match ticket and allows you access to the party-stand section of the ground to enjoy the match. This ticket option does not include beverages. However, a fully stocked bar will be available, offering a variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and food for sale.

Standard party-stand tickets start at US$100 each. This ticket option can be purchased as an individual match ticket or packaged bundle for selected matches and includes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Prices will vary depending on the match and venue.

Party-stand tickets for the semi-finals, final and other selected matches are being sold as packaged bundles.

Party-stand venue packages are the easiest way to ensure you secure party-stand tickets for the semi-finals and final. This package allows you to secure party-stand tickets for all matches at a particular venue. Semi-final or final tickets are included in party-stand venue packages for Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, and Barbados.

General tickets continue to be available for matches in the USA and West Indies at tickets.t20worldcup.com where fans can purchase tickets online securely and hassle-free. Payment can be made with Visa or MasterCard credit or debit cards.

Additionally, hospitality package options are available for all matches across the West Indies. In the USA, packages to all eight matches in New York, including for India v Pakistan on June 9, are now available to purchase. For further details, email hospitality@t20worldcup.com.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Tournament Director Fawwaz Baksh said: “The launch of party-stand tickets for the Men’s T20 World Cup is something fans have been asking about and now they can get their hands on them through our website. Tickets will also be available at box offices across the Caribbean in the coming weeks, and with party-stand ticket bundles available for the semi-finals and final, we anticipate these will go fast.

“No one does a Carnival Cricket party better than the West Indies, and for the World Cup fans can expect an out-of-this-world party experience at each venue, while watching the world’s greatest cricketers on show.”

The party-stands in the Caribbean for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup promise an electrifying atmosphere where every run and wicket will be celebrated, combining the thrill of world-class cricket with an unforgettable party experience. The full tournament fixtures are available here.

