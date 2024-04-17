Powell pushes for Narine’s return to West Indies squad for World T20

Following an extraordinary display of batting prowess by Sunil Narine, scoring his maiden T20 century with 109 runs for Kolkata Knight Riders, West Indies T20 captain Rovman Powell is making a compelling case for Narine to come out of retirement and represent the West Indies in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The World T20 is scheduled from June 1-29 in the Caribbean and the United States of America.

Powell’s Rajasthan Royals clinched a thrilling victory over Narine’s Kolkata Knight Riders by two wickets at Eden Gardens on Tuesday, but it was Narine’s exceptional century that captured attention and reignited discussions about his international comeback.

Just days ago, Narine had been adamant about watching the T20 World Cup from home after announcing his retirement from international cricket in November 2023.

However, his post-match remarks on Tuesday hinted at a potential change of heart.

“It is what it is, but let’s see what the future holds,” Narine stated when asked about reconsidering his retirement decision after his stellar performance.

Read more at Newsroom

4 comments