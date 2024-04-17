West Indies women add final touches ahead of Pakistan ODIs

FROM 12.30 am on April 18, the West Indies women's team, led by skipper Hayley Matthews, will try to hit the ground running when they face Pakistan in the first of three One-day internationals (ODI) at the National Bank Stadium (NBS), Karachi.

The 15-member Windies team completed a week-long training camp in Dubai under the watchful eyes of coach Shane Deitz, and they are now applying the final touches to their preparations as they look to take down the hosts.

"We had a great warm-up camp in Dubai. We had a settled week of practice with ODI scenarios, as well as some nets, so we're really ready to play now," Deitz told Cricket West Indies (CWI) media.

"We did some fielding, batting and bowling in the nets. The next few days, we'll switch to more competitive batting and bowling."

