West Indies women’s team beat Pakistan in first ODI

West Indies Captain Hayley Matthews knocked a superb century to lead her team to a 113-run win over Pakistan in the first ODI at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Thursday.

The Windies won the toss and scored 269 for 8 in their 50 overs, with Matthews scoring 140 runs that included 15 fours and a six.

Shemaine Campbelle fell just short of 50, scoring 45, to also boost the West Indies innings.

Matthews then showed up in the bowling for her team, capturing 3 for 17 in 6 overs as the Windies bowled out Pakistan for 156.

Afy Fletcher took 2 for 19 and Zaida James 2 for 14.

The two teams will play their second game of the three-match series on Saturday in Karachi.

Via Barbadostoday

