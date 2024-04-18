Sponsors pull out of local youth cricket tourneys

THE Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) has lost sponsorship of all its youth tournaments.

Board president Azim Bassarath said on April 17 that the backlash from an ongoing administrative dispute with former TTCB treasurer Kiswah Chaitoo and a police investigation into another ex-employee had hampered investors.

Asked if these recent issues had any impact on the board’s relationship with sponsors, Bassarath said they’ve been “severely affected.”

“We have lost all our sponsors for our youth tournaments. Only to say that on that matter. There’s the matter with not only the treasurer, but also the former employee who would have committed an act which is also before the police. But it has severely affected the board’s finances,” he said at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, on April 17.

The loss of sponsorship stems from Chaitoo’s December 2023 revelation to the board on his findings of the misuse of approximately $500,000 over a five-year period. A TTCB employee has since resigned.

