Perez and Imlach steer Harpy Eagles to victory over CCC

Half-centuries from Raymond Perez and Tevin Imlach sealed a vital eight-wicket win for Guyana Harpy Eagles over Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC) in the final round of the West Indies Four-Day Championship at the Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Ground, Trinidad.

However, the fifth consecutive victory does not guarantee the Harpy Eagles the title, as they would have to await the results of the other matches, which conclude on Saturday.

The tournament champions will win US$250,000, while the second-placed team will receive US$100,000.

Starting day three 165-7, CCC lost their remaining wickets for 38 runs, which set the defending champions a target of 181.

