WEST INDIES MEN'S A TEAM ANNOUNCED FOR HISTORIC NEPAL TOUR

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) Men’s Selection Panel has unveiled the 15-member squad for the West Indies Men’s A Team set to tour Nepal from April 25th to May 15th, 2024.

Led by the experienced Roston Chase as Captain and supported by Alick Athanaze as Vice-Captain, the West Indies Men’s A Team will engage in a series of five (5) Twenty20 matches against the Nepal Senior Men’s Team. This tour holds significant importance as it serves as another phase in preparation leading up to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The series also marks a historic occasion as it is West Indies' first-ever tour to Nepal.

Roston Chase will take on the responsibility of captain for the first time at this level. Commenting on Chase’s selection as Captain, Dr. The Most Honorable Desmond Haynes, CWI’s Lead Selector, emphasized Chase’s consistent display of diligence and leadership skills. Dr. Haynes remarked, “Chase has exhibited over the past few years an impressive work ethic and proven leadership qualities” He further noted, “No doubt since Chase made his T20I debut in October 2021, for the West Indies against Bangladesh he has continued to make considerable strides.”

Dr. Haynes further emphasized the significance of this squad stating “I am confident this Nepal tour marks a crucial step forward in our preparatory phase for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. It presents an invaluable opportunity to get our players who are not in the IPL back on the park playing competitive T20 cricket as well as provides the chance for us to expose a few emerging prospects.”

In preparation for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, White Ball Head Coach, Daren Sammy said “From a coaching perspective, the Nepal tour couldn’t have come at a more opportune time. It offers us a chance to refine our World Cup squad, defining roles and personnel more clearly. Additionally, with nine players in the IPL, we can truly gauge and push the limits of our T20 team’s depth.”

The tour’s opening T20 fixture will bowl off at Tribhuvan University on April 27th, 2024.

FULL SQUAD:

Roston Chase (Captain) Alick Athanaze (Vice-Captain) Fabian Allen Kadeem Alleyne Joshua Bishop Keacy Carty Johnson Charles Mark Deyal Andre Fletcher Matthew Forde Obed McCoy Gudakesh Motie Keemo Paul Oshane Thomas Hayden Walsh

The coaching and support staff accompanying the squad are as follows:

Head Coach: Floyd Reifer

Assistant Coach: Rayon Griffith

Physiotherapist: Neil Barry

Strength & Conditioning Coach: Shayne Cooper

Team Manager & Analyst: Avenesh Seetaram

The deadline for submission of the West Indies World Cup squad is May 1, 2024. Prior to the World Cup, the West Indies team will host South Africa for a 3-match T20 series from May 22 - 26, 2024.

