Heaven, Bennett brace for showdown during JCA presidential election

Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA) incumbent President Wilford “Billy” Heaven has defended the work of his administration even as his detractors point to what they claim is the sport’s lack of development.

Heaven, set to be challenged at the polls by his first vice-president Dr Donovan Bennett during the JCA annual general meeting at the Jamaica Conference Centre in Kingston on Thursday, told TVJ Sports last week that there have been gains during his leadership.

And, in a recent letter to member clubs and parishes, Bennett explained his decision to challenge for presidency and provided an outline of plans to improve Jamaica cricket, should he be elected.

Heaven in his television interview asserted that while results on the field have not always been favourable, the JCA’s adherence to tax regulations is just one of the strides his administration has made to improve the association’s financial standing.

“We have turned around the plant in a way… we perhaps have the strongest governance framework in sports,” he said. “Our transparency, our accountability, our compliance, is second to none,” he said.

