Matthews second century spearheads WI whitewash

CAPTAIN HAYLEY Matthews carved out her second hundred of the series as West Indies Women completed a whitewash of Pakistan Women with an 88-run victory in the final One-Day International at the National Bank Stadium yesterday.

Choosing to bat first, the right-handed opener lashed 141 off 149 deliveries to power her side to 278 for six off their 50 overs.

Former captain Stafanie Taylor chipped in with 47 off 62 balls while vice-captain Shemaine Campbelle struck 38 off 58 deliveries. Matthews then weighed in with her off spin, finishing with two for 26 to help limit the hosts to 190 all out in the 48th over, seamer Aaliyah Alleyne (2-10) and off-spinner Taylor (2-29) also claiming two wickets each. Read more at Jamaica Gleaner

