President Shallow anticipates fruitful discussions at Caribbean Cricket Conference

Dr. Kishore Shallow, President of Cricket West Indies (CWI), eagerly anticipates the forthcoming Regional Conference on West Indies Cricket, slated for 25-26 April 2024 at the Hyatt Regency in Trinidad and Tobago. As stakeholders convene under the banner "Reinvigorating West Indies Cricket - A Symposium for Strategic Collaboration and Innovation," Dr. Shallow acknowledges the significant strides taken by CWI as it navigates a new four-year cycle and strategic plan.

"While we have made considerable progress within CWI, setting the stage for a brighter future for West Indies Cricket, it's essential to recognize that there is no quick fix addressing the complex challenges facing our sport," remarked Dr. Shallow. "It requires sustained effort and participation from all stakeholders involved."

Dr. Shallow emphasizes the need for shared responsibility in driving positive change within the cricketing community. "While CWI shoulders a significant portion of the responsibility, we understand that meaningful progress cannot be achieved in isolation," he stated. "It is crucial for all stakeholders, including CARICOM Governments, territorial boards, and other relevant entities, to actively engage and contribute to the advancement of West Indies Cricket."

The upcoming conference provides a platform for collaborative efforts aimed at addressing critical areas such as infrastructure development, investment in grassroots, youth, and women's cricket, and other aspects of sports development. Dr. Shallow expresses optimism about the potential outcomes of the conference, stating, "Together, we can forge sustainable solutions that will propel West Indies Cricket to new heights of success and prominence on the global stage."

"We remain committed to building upon the progress we've made and charting a course towards a vibrant and prosperous future for West Indies Cricket," affirmed Dr. Shallow. "Through collective action and shared responsibility, we are confident in our ability to overcome challenges and realize our vision for the sport."

The CWI delegation at the conference will be led by President Dr. Kishore Shallow along with Vice President Azim Bassarath, CWI Directors, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Cricket, Business Planning Manager, and Head Coaches Andre Coley and Daren Sammy. Additionally, other key members of the CWI organization will also be present to contribute to the discussions and deliberations.

The conference will be live-streamed on Cricket West Indies' official YouTube channel.

