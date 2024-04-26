New JCA boss wants to rebuild local cricket
Fri, Apr 26, '24
Newly elected President of the Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA), Dr Donovan Bennett, says it will be all about cricket during his tenure after his comprehensive victory at the polls over Wilford ‘Billy’ Heaven following the election of officers for at the JCA’s annual general meeting held at the Jamaica Conference Centre yesterday.
After a lengthy delay due to the finalisation of the voters’ list, Bennett secured 67 votes to Heaven’s 30 after 97 delegates cast their votes.
From the outset, there was an air of confidence in the Bennett camp, and whispers of a landslide victory punctuated the conference centre, which, in the end, proved to be true as the votes were tabulated and read out by outgoing secretary Dianne Campbell.
Bennett, who has more than 40 years of dedicated service to the game, told journalists following his victory that his immediate plan is to focus on youth cricket, which will ultimately bear fruit and bring back success to the nation’s cricket.
“If we are going to rebuild Jamaica’s cricket, we have to start at the bottom and work our way up, and I think the voters thought they needed someone with the proper knowledge of youth cricket and how to administer it,” said Bennett.
Read more at Jamaica Gleaner