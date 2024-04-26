Newly elected President of the Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA), Dr Donovan Bennett, says it will be all about cricket during his tenure after his comprehensive victory at the polls over Wilford ‘Billy’ Heaven following the election of officers for at the JCA’s annual general meeting held at the Jamaica Conference Centre yesterday.

After a lengthy delay due to the finalisation of the voters’ list, Bennett secured 67 votes to Heaven’s 30 after 97 delegates cast their votes.

From the outset, there was an air of confidence in the Bennett camp, and whispers of a landslide victory punctuated the conference centre, which, in the end, proved to be true as the votes were tabulated and read out by outgoing secretary Dianne Campbell.