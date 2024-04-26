‘We have to own cricket in the Americas’ – President Ali to CARICOM

Considering the rapid development of cricket in the Americas as a “growing threat to West Indies Cricket”, President Dr. Irfaan Ali urged Caribbean stakeholders to push to become the overarching governing body for the sport in the Americas.

“We have threats with the growing North American cricket, which can bring in a lot more fans and a lot more revenue. I believe we need to examine whether we can move the West Indies Cricket Board [Cricket West Indies] to the American Cricket Board because we have to now work toward owning cricket in the Americas.

“How do we develop a strategy where West Indies cricket becomes the owner of cricket in the Americas?” the current Chair of CARICOM passionately expressed on Thursday while attending the two-day CARICOM Regional Cricket Conference in Trinidad and Tobago virtually.

