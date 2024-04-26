Bassarath: TTCB will support recommendations from Caricom conference

TRINIDAD and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) president Azim Bassarath says the local cricket body will be willing to support the recommendations that will be made at the end of the April 25-26 Caricom Regional Cricket Conference — Reinvigorating West Indies Cricket — which is being held at the Hyatt Regency in PoS.

Bassarath made the remarks during day one of the conference on Thursday as he fielded questions from the media.

“Some of the things that were raised and the recommendations on the floor from the prime ministers, I think Cricket West Indies (CWI) has to give it serious consideration,” said Bassarath, who also serves as CWI vice-president.

“I’m pretty confident Dr (Kishore) Shallow, as president of CWI, will move in that direction. As a shareholder of CWI, the TTCB, we will do whatever it takes to support the recommendations.

“It depends on the other territorial boards who have to support it, and if they want to see the cricket move forward, they will of course support it.”

