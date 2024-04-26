CWI backs Guyana’s push for World Super League T20 tourney

GUYANA President Dr Irfan Ali has announced Guyana’s plans to launch a World Super League Twenty/20 tournament in the near future — a tournament which he hopes will serve as a replacement to the now defunct Champions League T20.

Ali made the announcement during his virtual presentation on day one of the April 25-26 Caricom Regional Cricket Conference — Reinvigorating West Indies Cricket — at the Hyatt Regency, PoS. If the vision of Ali and the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) comes to life, the World Super League tournament will see Guyana hosting eight of the world’s best franchise teams in an exciting invitational competition over a week or two-week period.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) CEO Johnny Grave confirmed the regional body’s receipt of a proposal from Guyana, and he says CWI will now submit its own proposal to the International Cricket Council (ICC) in early May with a view to hosting the inaugural edition of the Wolrd Super Leauge later this year.

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL), which will host the 12th edition of its tournament from August 29 to October 6, has given the go-ahead for the GCB and CWI in its quest to launch the World Super League.

“We’re working with the GCB to try and find a suitable window that works for both Guyana and West Indies cricket,” Grave told Newsday at the regional cricket conference.

