Holding tells WI administrators: 'Clean up your act'

WEST INDIES fast-bowling legend and former commentator Michael Holding has called on Cricket West Indies (CWI) administrators and the administrators of the various territorial boards to “clean up their act” to push the Caribbean game forward.

Speaking virtually during the morning session at the Caricom Regional Cricket Conference at the Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain on Thursday, Holding, known in his playing days as the “Whispering Death,” made a passionate and emotional call for more transparency and better practices by the regional bodies.

Holding said he was “depressed” after reading CWI’s audited financial statements for 2022/23, as it seemed to him there were several irregularities and even fraudulent activities which were recorded in the document, which was unveiled last month.

“I was fortunate, or some people would say unfortunate, to set my eyes on the most recent audit that was done on the CWI. And when I read that report, I can't say I was shocked because I've heard so many stories,” Holding said.

Read more at Newsday

1 comments