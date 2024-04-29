CPL defends commercial impact in the region

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — The Caribbean Premier League’s chief executive, Pete Russell, has hailed the annual Twenty20 showpiece as one of Cricket West Indies’ (CWI) “largest domestic, commercial partners”, as he robustly defended the league’s positive commercial impact on the region’s cricket landscape.

Speaking on the final day of the two-day Caricom conference on West Indies cricket themed ‘Reinvigorating West Indies Cricket’, Russell outlined the CPL’s financial state of affairs, pointing to its operating costs, losses, investors, and the fact that the league assumed “100 per cent” of all risks involved.

Russell said the CPL had also contributed significantly to player economic welfare, with nearly US$28 million shelled out in salaries since the start of the tournament in 2013.

“Over the past 11 years, cumulative losses, across both the league and franchises, stand at close to US$40 million,” Russell said.

“Dennis O’Brien and Digicel have been the principal investors, not only investing in the league from day one, but they also spent money on sponsorship and media rights.

