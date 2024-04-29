With his side slumping at 115 for seven in the 18th over, the left-handed Motie arrived to smash a sensational eight-ball unbeaten 33 as West Indies ‘A’ rallied to 160 for seven off their 20 overs at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground.

Andre Fletcher top-scored with 43 from 36 balls while captain Roston Chase weighed in with 23 from 22 deliveries.

The 29-year-old Motie then returned with his left-arm spin to claim two for 22, a spell which helped to restrict the hosts and draw West Indies ‘A’ level in the series ahead of tomorrow’s third encounter.

