Windies legend Lara: Caribbean needs better facilities, latest technology

WEST Indies batting legend Brian Lara said the region will continue to fall behind in world cricket if better facilities and technology are not provided for the players.

Lara, who is in India doing commentary for the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 tournament, was speaking virtually on day two of the Caricom Cricket Conference at Hyatt Regency Hotel in Port of Spain on Friday.

West Indies were a powerhouse in the 1970s, 1980s and in the first half of the 1990s.

Despite having an abundance of talent, the facilities were not in place to further develop the ability of players in the Caribbean, said Lara.

“The lack of good facilities and academies with the right technology to grow the game kept us aside,” Lara said.

Read more Newsday

0 comments