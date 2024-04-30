WI Retired Players Foundation receives US$500,000 after ten-year wait

WEST Indies legend Deryck Murray said it is important for past cricketers to feel appreciated for their efforts. Murray was speaking following the news that the West Indies Retired Players Foundation received US $500,000, that apparently went missing.

The money, a gift by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), was sent to CWI between 2013-2014. The funds were never received until recently.

Queen's Park Cricket Club president Dr Nigel Camacho, a committee member of the West Indies Retired Players Foundation which was formed in 2013, spoke about the money at the Caricom Cricket Conference at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Port of Spain on Friday. Camacho thanked president of CWI Dr Kishore Shallow and CWI CEO Johnny Grave. "Thank you Dr Shallow, thank you Mr Grave that this month the money finally arrived in the account of the (West Indies) Retired Players Foundation," Camacho said.

"My message to you is that finally we have a retired players foundation that hopefully is for the retired players, to help the retired players after their playing days...given the legacy of our magnificent team of the 1970s and 1980s I look forward to the future."

