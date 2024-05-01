Campbell cleared to return to cricket in August

Jamaica and West Indies batsman John Campbell is set to make a return to competitive action in August after a reduction in his suspension for a world anti-doping code violation.

The 30-year-old left-handed opener and part-time off-spinner received news last Thursday that his four-year suspension from the sport was reduced to 22 months following a successful appeal before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland.

Campbell was slapped with the suspension two years ago after a three-member independent panel of the Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission found him guilty of evading, refusing, or failing to submit to a blood sample collection for testing for banned substances in April 2022 at his home in the Jamaica capital of Kingston.

The West Indies Players’ Association, headed by former Jamaica captain and West Indies batsman Wavell Hinds, supported Campbell in his appeal of the decision to the CAS and hailed the decision of the court.

