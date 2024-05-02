Former local cricket boss says he is willing to assist newly elected president Dr Bennett

Despite failing to secure a fifth term as Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA) boss Wilford “Billy” Heaven has stated he is open to the idea of assisting new president Dr Donovan Bennett.

Dr Bennett, who had been the JCA first vice-president since 2013, earned 67 votes to Heaven’s 30 during the election held on April 25 at the Jamaica Conference Centre.

Heaven had been at the helm of the JCA for over a decade. He defeated Milton Henry for the top job in 2013, Fritz Harris in 2016, and Mark Neita in 2019, then returned unopposed in 2021.

Citing his experience and knowledge, Heaven declared he still has much to offer.

“I am for cricket, and he knows my areas of competence, and those areas are strong. It depends on him; it is up to him to ask me and for me to agree, but we wait until that time comes,” Heaven said.

He said during his tenure advancements were made in the areas of governance, including accountability, transparency, and compliance, as well as strides in cricket development in Jamaica. Heaven expressed hope that the new administration will build on that progress.

