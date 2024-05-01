West Indies to announce T20 World Cup squad on Friday

West Indies’s T20 World Cup squad will be announced on May 3 during a live press conference in Barbados, despite the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) May 1 deadline.

This was confirmed in a Cricket West Indies (CWI) release on May 1.

CWI CEO Johnny Grave said, “We are thrilled to announce that our squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will be unveiled during a live press conference in Barbados on Friday, May 3, alongside lead selector Dr Desmond Haynes, and head coach Daren Sammy.

“Emphasising the significance of this moment, we chose to host a live press conference to engage with fans and media directly. We also requested permission from the ICC to align our announcement with this event.

