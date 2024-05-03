Devon Thomas banned for five years for anti-corruption violations

Former West Indies player Devon Thomas was banned from the sport yesterday for five years after he admitted to seven anti-corruption breaches.

According to a news release from the International Cricket Council (ICC), the sport’s world organising body, the 34-year-old Antiguan wicketkeeper-batsman and occasional pace bowler admitted to “breaching seven counts of the anti-corruption codes of Sri Lanka Cricket, the Emirates Cricket Board, and the Caribbean Premier League”.

The most serious offence was related to "contriving or being party to attempts to fix the outcome of matches" in the 2021 Lanka Premier League (LPL) Twenty20 tournament. Thomas also admitted to several charges of failing to report illegal approaches at the 2021 Abu Dhabi T10 tournament, and 2021 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 to the authorities, and obstructing investigations. "This ban is apt and should send a strong message to players that attempt to corrupt our sport will be dealt with firmly," Alex Marshall, ICC general manager, Integrity Unit, said.

