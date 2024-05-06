Seales leads Sussex rout of Derbyshire

A destructive spell of reverse swing bowling from West Indies paceman Jayden Seales propelled Sussex to an innings and 124 runs win against Derbyshire inside three days in the English County Championship yesterday.

The 22-year-old bagged a career-best five for 29 from only eight overs and was twice on a hat-trick before Derbyshire were bowled out for 109 in their second innings – with New Zealander Blair Tickner absent hurt – in their Division Two match at Derby.

Seales is now the most successful bowler in the Division Two championship this season with 18 wickets at an average of 21.2, and he has outdone England pacer and new-ball partner Ollie Robinson, and media reports in the country have started to warn Ben Stokes and company of pending danger. The Trinidad & Tobago native has 34 wickets in 10 Tests for West Indies, and he has not played since late 2022 because of injury, but his form for Sussex suggests that the Caribbean side may be able to produce a lethal attack for the three Tests during the English summer. Read more at Jamaica Gleaner

