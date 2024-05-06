Terror threat to T20 World Cup: ICC assures of ‘comprehensive and robust security plan’

The International Cricket Council (ICC) and Cricket West Indies (CWI) have assured that a “comprehensive and robust security plan” is in place for the Men’s T20 World Cup after Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley confirmed that security agencies in the West Indies were monitoring a possible terror threat to the event.

Rowley spoke to the Sunday Express after reports of the terror threat, which had circulated on social media, emerged over the weekend.

“Unfortunately, the threat of terrorism in its many and varied expressions is an ever-present danger in the world of the 21st century,” Rowley said.

“It is against this backdrop that all nations, like our region, when hosting large or vulnerable gatherings, make an extra effort in national security preparations and response readiness to take seriously, all threats, expressed or implied.

