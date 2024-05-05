North Zone Cricket Council backs ex-TTCB treasurer: Not Chaitoo's fault

THE North Zone Cricket Council has criticised the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) for blaming former treasurer Kiswah Chaitoo as the reason why sponsors have stopped sponsoring youth cricket tournaments.

Chaitoo made it known last December that $500,000 was allegedly misused in the TTCB. The funds were inappropriately used over a five-year period, leading to an employee resigning.

Chaitoo decided to report the matter to the Fraud Squad and as a result was voted out at a special general meeting in February. Chaitoo said he wanted to protect his name and do the right thing.

A letter was sent from the North Zone Cricket Council on April 30, addressed to president of the TTCB Azim Bassarath.

The letter said, “you (Bassarath) shamelessly and falsely accused the duly elected treasurer of the TTCB Kiswah Chaitoo, a respected and qualified accountant, of causing sponsors to withdraw their sponsorship from the TTCB for youth cricket.”

The executive of the TTCB wanted Chaitoo to keep the matter out of the public. The TTCB defended the vote to have Chaitoo removed, saying it stemmed from his role in “leaking TTCB internal affairs into the public domain, without necessary approval.”

