BCA clears air amidst rumours of planned industrial action and mistreatment of President Dame Sandra

Chief executive officer (CEO) of the Barbados Cricket Association (BCA), Dr Roland Toppin has denied reports of planned industrial action by employees leading up to or during the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

His comments have come following messages being circulated on Whatsapp over the weekend, where it suggested that industrial action was being planned by employees at the BCA in response to questionable decisions made by one of its managers in relation to the World Cup.

However, in a statement which was issued today by Dr Toppin, he staunchly denied the accusations.

“It has been brought to our attention that a text message is being widely circulated via the WhatsApp medium in which it is alleged, inter alia, that there is impending industrial action being contemplated by the members of staff of the BCA, and it is the BCA’s intention to treat the President of the Republic of Barbados, Her Excellency Dame Sandra Mason, her son and guests in a disrespectful manner during the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in June of this year.

