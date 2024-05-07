Ex-TT Cricket Board treasurer's appeal hearing adjourned

KISWAH Chaitoo’s appeal against his February 28 removal as TT Cricket Board (TTCB) treasurer has been adjourned to allow the board’s attorneys to file further written submissions, in response to Chaitoo’s.

This was confirmed by Chaitoo’s legal team Dinesh Rambally and Stefan Ramkissoon on Tuesday, after his appeal hearing by the TTCB’s Supreme Appellate Committee at the National Cricket Centre in Couva.

Rambally and Ramkissoon were ready to proceed but committee chairman Justice Prakash Moosai said the board’s attorneys needed to respond in writing, to the previous submissions made by Chaitoo.

At Tuesday’s hearing, the committee said there were some “interesting” and “pertinent” points raised in Chaitoo’s earlier submissions, and the matter could only go on when the board responds in writing.

The TTCB, guided by attorneys Navindra Ramnanan and Henry Chase, was given a May 27 deadline to file their submissions. Chaitoo’s legal team was also given a June 10 deadline to file their final submissions, in response to the submissions presented by TTCB.

