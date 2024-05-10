Rovman to adopt Royals strategies for World Cup campaign

DELHI, India (CMC) — West Indies Twenty20 captain Rovman Powell says he will try to borrow the detailed planning involved in the Rajasthan Royals set-up, when he leads his side into next month’s T20 World Cup.

Powell is part of the Royals outfit which have been one of the standout teams in the Indian Premier League this season, currently lying second on 16 points only by virtue of an inferior run rate to leaders Kolkata Knight Riders.

The 30-year-old said one of the hallmarks of the Royals season was the level of planning being undertaken behind the scenes.

“One thing I like with this team is the way how they plan. I think we as West Indians can plan like that,” Powell said Tuesday, following Royals’ defeat to Delhi Capitals.

“They go into specifics, they go into detail, and I think that has accounted for the overall success of the team.

