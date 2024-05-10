Brathwaite endorses groundbreaking Cricket to Conquer Cancer event

Former West Indies Twenty20 captain Carlos Brathwaite will be one of a plethora of international stars who will headline the inaugural Princess Margaret Cricket to Conquer Cancer “dawn-to-dusk” street cricket event scheduled for May next year.

The initiative, unveiled here yesterday by the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation, is expected to be the largest of its kind in the country, bringing together celebrities to raise funds for cancer research at the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre.

Organisers also said that with cricket being used as the vehicle, they expected the event to also “foster a sense of community”.

The 35-year-old Brathwaite, who led West Indies in 30 of his 41 T20 Internationals, said he hoped to play his part in ensuring that the event was a success.

“I am thrilled to witness cricket’s growing popularity in Canada – a testament to its welcoming and multicultural community. It truly is a global sport,” said Brathwaite, who now plies his trade on the lucrative T20 franchise circuit.

