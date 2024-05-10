WI women begin T20 World Cup campaign vs South Africa on October 5

WEST INDIES women will begin the October 3-20 International Cricket Council (ICC) Twenty/20 women's World Cup in Bangladesh with a clash against last year's runners-up South Africa in Dhaka on October 5.

Winners of the 2016 T20 World Cup, the West Indies women have been placed in group B alongside the Proteas women, Bangladesh, England and Scotland, who sealed their passage to the World Cup after finishing as runners-up to Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup qualifiers which concluded in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Record six-time winners Australia begin their title defence against Sri Lanka in group A on October 4, with India, New Zealand and Pakistan rounding off the group.

After playing South Africa, Hayley Matthews and the Windies team will play Scotland and hosts Bangladesh on October 7 and 9 respectively, before ending the group phase with a meeting against England. West Indies will play all of their group games in Dhaka.

