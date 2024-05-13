More questions over TTCB's finances
PRESIDENT of the TT Cricket Board (TTCB) Azim Bassarath has denied claims from the chairman of the South West Zone that an additional $195,112 is missing from its coffers.
In a WhatsApp message to Newsday on May 12, Bassarath said that figure is part of the initial amount of $548,000 that was reported missing in December last year.
A media release on May 11, signed by South West Zone chairman Ramesh Dharamdeo, said, "During the Annual General Meeting in December 2023, the (former) treasurer (Kiswah Chaitoo) disclosed that over $500,000 could not be accounted for. Since then, an additional $200,000 ($195,112) has been added to the tally of unexplained funds, bringing the total to over $700,000 and counting. The latest revelation came today, May 11, at the TTCB’s quarterly meeting."
Asked if this was true, Bassarath said, "The board was informed that the amount of $195,112 is part of the initial figure of $548,000. I informed the membership of this at the meeting last (Saturday) evening."
