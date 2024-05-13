ICC Cricket World Cup West Indies Bill gets unanimous support

The ICC Cricket World Cup West Indies Bill 2024 was passed unanimously without amendment in the National Assembly on Friday evening, paving the way for critical legislation to be enacted to efficiently and effectively host the global event from June 1-29.

West Indies co-hosts the event with the United States of America.

The Sunset Legislation will cease on June 30.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Charles Ramson Jr. hailed the mega event and passage of the Bill as a “fantastic opportunity for the country,” noting that the “commercial elements of the game are evolving, and it means we also have to see the challenges as opportunities.”

This is the biggest T20 World Cup in the sport’s history, as twenty teams will contest matches hosted in Antigua, Barbados, Guyana, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad & Tobago along with Grand Prairie (in Texas), Broward County (Lauderhill, Florida) and Nassau County (in New York).

Read more at Newsroom

0 comments