Matthews wins third ICC Player of the Month award

LONDON, (CMC) — West Indies Women Captain Hayley Matthews has won a third International Cricket Council Player of the Month award, following her outstanding all-round performances in the recent white-ball series against Pakistan Women.

The stylish, 26-year-old right-hander plundered two hundreds in the three-match One-Day International series to finish with 325 runs at an average of 162 while also taking six wickets, as the Caribbean side pulled off a whitewash in Karachi last month.

Matthews returned in the five Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) to gather 205 runs at an average of 41, and took another six wickets to steer her side to a comfortable 4-1 series win.

The Player of the Month award for the Barbadian follows those she won in October 2023 and November 2021.

“I am really happy to win the award again. These performances resulted in the team’s success — and that’s the most important thing for me as captain,” said Matthews.

